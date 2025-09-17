Millonarios Faces Envigado in Crucial Copa Match

Bogotá, Colombia – Millonarios FC is set to clash with Envigado FC on Tuesday, September 16, as they fight for a spot in the Copa Colombia quarterfinals. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:10 PM and will be broadcast live on WIN.

After a recent 3-0 defeat to Alianza FC in Valledupar, Millonarios’ new head coach, Hernán Torres, faces pressure to turn the team’s fortunes around. With this loss, Millonarios has complicated its chances of qualifying for the league’s top eight, resting currently at 14th position with just 11 points.

“Millonarios has to win; it’s our obligation,” Torres stated. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming match and urged his players to rise to the occasion following their previous defeat. “We are losing the key and need to turn it around,” he added.

Helping lead the charge for Millonarios will be 20-year-old forward, who scored the only goal in the first leg, giving Envigado an edge in the series. Torres noted that the team’s recent performance was lacking, highlighting their defensive weaknesses and inability to respond effectively during the loss to Alianza.

Envigado, on the other hand, is also struggling, having lost 1-0 against Once Caldas. They remain in the relegation zone in the Colombian top-flight league.

The upcoming match on September 16 represents a critical opportunity for Millonarios to bounce back and improve their standing in the tournament.