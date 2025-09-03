Millonarios Faces Envigado in Copa BetPlay Octavos de Final

Bogotá, Colombia — Millonarios FC will face Envigado in the first leg of the Copa BetPlay octavos de final on September 3, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. local time. The match will take place at Estadio Polideportivo Sur and will be broadcast live on WIN.

Under the guidance of new head coach Hernán Torres, Millonarios has improved its performance recently. The team advanced to this stage by eliminating Real Cartagena with a 4-3 aggregate score. They won the first leg 3-1 in Bogotá, but lost the second leg 2-1 away.

Despite struggling in the league, currently sitting low on the table, Millonarios is prioritizing the Copa as they seek to revive their season. The team will field a mixed lineup featuring fresh players, with four new additions including goalkeeper Iván Arboleda, who returns after a season away.

Millonarios is dealing with several absences including Santiago Giordana, who is suspended, and Juan Pablo Vargas, called up to represent Costa Rica. Other players are unavailable due to injuries.

Envigado enters this matchup confidently after topping their group in the Copa with 10 points, remaining unbeaten with three wins and one draw. The team recently showcased strong performances, notably their attacking player who has scored two goals in seven matches at the age of 18.

“It’s time for us to unite and motivate each other,” Torres stressed, looking to boost team morale and replicate the success they had in 2012. The second leg of this series will be held on September 16.