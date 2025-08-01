Sports
Millonarios Gears Up for Copa BetPlay Debut Against Real Cartagena
Bogotá, Colombia — Millonarios FC is set to debut in the Copa BetPlay 2025 as they face Real Cartagena at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium on Thursday, July 31, at 8:10 p.m. local time. After disappointing losses in their first two league matches, Millonarios seeks to secure their first victory in the tournament.
Coach David González expressed optimism about the match despite recent struggles, stating, “I am happy here; I am living and fulfilling many dreams as a coach. The team is definitely competitive, and I am completely sure we will fulfill what we promised.”
Real Cartagena will enter the match aiming to pull off an upset. Currently, they sit in sixth place in the BetPlay tournament standings. The team has bolstered its roster with experienced players like defender Carlos Ramírez and midfielder Felipe Acosta for better performance in the Copa.
The historical context between the two teams shows Millonarios holds an advantage, winning 14 of their last 28 encounters, with Real Cartagena winning only six. Their last meeting took place twelve years ago during the semifinals of the Copa, where Millonarios won 8-3 on aggregate.
Fans are eager to see if Millonarios can break a pattern, as Real Cartagena has never won at El Campín. The home team hopes to use the support of their fans to gain a crucial lead ahead of the return leg.
The game will be broadcast live on Win+, and fans can follow live updates on FUTBOLRED. This match is essential for both teams as they pursue success in the Copa BetPlay 2025.
