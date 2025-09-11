Millonarios Prepare for Crucial Match as Leo Castro Returns

Bogotá, Colombia – Millonarios F.C. is gearing up for a crucial match against Deportivo Pasto on September 10, 2025, at El Campín Stadium. The matchup is a rescheduled game from date two of the Liga BetPlay 2025-I season. This game marks the significant return of striker Leo Castro, who has been sidelined for over five months due to a serious injury.

Currently, Millonarios finds itself in a challenging position in the league, occupying the bottom of the table with just eight points after nine matches. The team has recorded two wins, two draws, and five losses, leaving them with an urgent need for positive results to climb into the top eight and qualify for the semifinal round.

Head coach Hernán Torres has assembled the best players available for this critical match, announcing a squad of 20 players, including Castro. His inclusion stands out as a notable boost for the team since he has been absent since April when he suffered a severe fracture of the fibula during a match against Alianza FC.

The injury occurred when Castro collided with Jesús Figueroa while contesting a loose ball. The misstep caused a painful twist that led to his severe injury, forcing him to leave the field on a stretcher. Following the incident, he underwent various tests to assess the extent of the damage and required extensive rehabilitation.

The lineup for Millonarios includes Diego Novoa; Samuel Martín, Sergio Mosquera, Jorge Arias, and Danovis Banguero in defense. The midfield features Nicolás Arévalo and Stiven Vega, while the attacking front will consist of Alex Castro, Beckham Castro, Santiago Giordana, and Jorge Hurtado. For Deportivo Pasto, goalkeeper Víctor Cabezas will be backed by defenders Luis Caicedo, Nicolás Gil, and Fabián Villa, with Joyce Ossa and Juan Valencia in midfield.

As the match approaches, both teams are eager for a victory, but Millonarios hopes that Castro’s return can inspire them to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing tournament.