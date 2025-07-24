Sports
Millonarios Set for Debut Against La Equidad in BetPlay League
Bogotá, Colombia – Millonarios FC will make its long-awaited debut in the Liga BetPlay 2025-2 against La Equidad at the Metropolitano de Techo Stadium on Wednesday, July 23, at 8:30 PM. The match was originally scheduled to occur earlier but was postponed due to logistical issues.
After two weeks of preparation, Millonarios is eager to start strong in the tournament. They have a challenging opponent in La Equidad, who is still seeking its first victory after only earning one point from two matches: a goalless draw against Águilas Doradas and a 3-1 loss to Atlético Nacional.
The new head coach for Millonarios, David González, is looking to capitalize on the team’s fresh start. Notable absences such as Radamel Falcao García and Álvaro Montero leave space for younger talents and recent acquisitions, including Edwin Mosquera and Álex Castro.
Millonarios aims to bring new energy to the field, with a roster that includes players like Diego Novoa in goal and a defense featuring Juan Pablo Vargas and Helibelton Palacios. The midfield will be directed by Daniel Ruiz and Stiven Vega, while the attack will see Santiago Giordana leading, supported by Alex Castro and Edwin Mosquera.
Meanwhile, La Equidad is adjusting under the leadership of Spanish coach Diego Merino. After two games without a win, the team is undergoing significant changes with 19 new signings and hopes to earn all three points against Millonarios. Important contributions are expected from key players like Micolta and Bolívar.
This match will mark a significant moment for both teams, as Millonarios aims to impress its fans and La Equidad looks to settle into a rhythm. Fans can watch the game live on WIN channel.
