Millonarios Signs Jorge Cabezas Hurtado Amid Fan Discontent

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Millonarios FC announced the signing of forward Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on Sunday, after a disappointing debut in the Colombian League.

The team lost 1-0 against Equidad, sparking frustration among fans who criticized the club’s management outside the Techo Stadium. Supporters voiced their displeasure about recent transfer activities.

In an official statement, the club confirmed that Cabezas Hurtado completed medical examinations and signed a one-year contract following his transfer agreement with Watford from England. The 21-year-old forward was born on September 6, 2003, in Tumaco, Nariño, and began his professional career with Real Cartagena in 2021. He has played for various clubs including Independiente Medellín, New York Red Bulls, and PAOK in Greece.

“We welcome Jorge to the ‘Embajador’,” the club said in their announcement. Cabezas has also represented Colombia in the U-20 category, participating in the South American Championship and the U-20 World Cup this year.

His addition is part of a broader strategy for Millonarios, which has welcomed four new players this semester. Joining him are Guillermo De Amores, Alex Castro, Edwin Mosquera, and Cristian Cañozales. Beckham Castro and Juan José Ramírez are also returning to the team.

Millonarios will now prepare for their next match against Llaneros de Villavicencio, scheduled for Monday, July 28, at Estadio El Campín. Kickoff is set for 20:10.

Coach David González emphasized the need for improvement, stating, “We will be a more intense team than last semester. We have to work hard to score goals.”