Sports
Millonarios Signs Jorge Cabezas Hurtado Amid Fan Discontent
BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Millonarios FC announced the signing of forward Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on Sunday, after a disappointing debut in the Colombian League.
The team lost 1-0 against Equidad, sparking frustration among fans who criticized the club’s management outside the Techo Stadium. Supporters voiced their displeasure about recent transfer activities.
In an official statement, the club confirmed that Cabezas Hurtado completed medical examinations and signed a one-year contract following his transfer agreement with Watford from England. The 21-year-old forward was born on September 6, 2003, in Tumaco, Nariño, and began his professional career with Real Cartagena in 2021. He has played for various clubs including Independiente Medellín, New York Red Bulls, and PAOK in Greece.
“We welcome Jorge to the ‘Embajador’,” the club said in their announcement. Cabezas has also represented Colombia in the U-20 category, participating in the South American Championship and the U-20 World Cup this year.
His addition is part of a broader strategy for Millonarios, which has welcomed four new players this semester. Joining him are Guillermo De Amores, Alex Castro, Edwin Mosquera, and Cristian Cañozales. Beckham Castro and Juan José Ramírez are also returning to the team.
Millonarios will now prepare for their next match against Llaneros de Villavicencio, scheduled for Monday, July 28, at Estadio El Campín. Kickoff is set for 20:10.
Coach David González emphasized the need for improvement, stating, “We will be a more intense team than last semester. We have to work hard to score goals.”
Recent Posts
- Shedeur Sanders Asks Dad Deion to Skip Training Camp: ‘I Got Work to Do’
- Sergio Sendel Sparks Controversy on Top Chef VIP
- Fantasy Football 2025: AFC West Players to Watch
- Shooting at NFL Headquarters Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan
- 49ers’ Jauan Jennings Misses Third Straight Practice with Calf Strain
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County