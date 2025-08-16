Milly Alcock: Rising Star of the Superhero Genre

SYDNEY, Australia — Milly Alcock, a 25-year-old actress from Sydney, has quickly become a significant figure in the superhero genre, impressing audiences with her versatile talent. Alcock has already made her mark in both television and film, showcasing her skills in various productions since her debut in the Aussie series Wonderland in 2014.

In her latest role, Alcock stars as Jenny McGinty in the miniseries Reckoning, which premiered in 2019. The show follows two fathers burdened by dark secrets, including one who is a serial killer. Alcock’s performance, even in a limited capacity, leaves a lasting impact and adds depth to the tense narrative.

Alcock’s profile rose further with her appearance in the highly anticipated Superman film, directed by James Gunn. Although her role as Kara Zor-El was initially a pre-credits cameo, it is considered a pivotal moment for her career. The film has received high praise, earning an 83% critics’ score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving there’s still plenty of life in the DC franchise.

In the Netflix series Sirens, Alcock plays the sister of a character embroiled in a mystery involving a wealthy employer. This dark comedy-drama has been well-received, with audiences praising Alcock’s performance alongside notable actors like Josh Segarra and others.

Perhaps her most recognized role is in House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones. Alcock portrays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen, captivating viewers with her performance amidst a seasoned cast. Critics have highlighted her ability to shine even alongside experienced actors, solidifying her status as a rising star.

In her earlier work, Alcock starred in the comedy-drama Upright, which has garnered a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show follows the misadventures of a duo traveling across Australia, and Alcock’s dynamic with her co-star Tim Minchin has been praised for its chemistry and charm.

As Alcock continues to take on diverse roles, she remains a talent to watch in the evolving landscape of superhero narratives. With her appearances in major franchises and gripping new series, the future looks bright for Milly Alcock.