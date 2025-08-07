Milton Council Faces Backlash Over Police Chief Resignation

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Residents of Milton attended a City Council meeting Tuesday night to express their concerns over recent decisions surrounding local governance, particularly regarding former police chief Kyle O’Dell’s resignation.

The meeting followed a special session on July 31, where council members controversially voted to revoke the voting rights of town recorder Phyllis Smith. That decision was met with significant pushback, leading to a packed council chamber.

During the meeting, Councilman Chase Bryant announced that the council is recalling the vote to strip Smith of her voting rights and is voiding last week’s meeting altogether. Bryant stated, “We are going to re-read the letter at the next council meeting as part of the minutes so that this never happens again.”

Concerns were heightened as Mayor Shane Evans revealed that O’Dell had resigned, stating he received news of the resignation while on vacation. “I was on vacation with my family and I received a text from a Milton resident,” Councilman Scott Foster recalled.

The discussion then shifted to the current status of the police department. Milton is reportedly down to just two full-time officers and one part-time officer, with no acting chief currently in place. “At the moment there’s not a police chief,” Bryant said, emphasizing that hiring would be tabled until litigation surrounding the former chief was resolved.

Despite the frustrations from the community, Mayor Evans insisted the city remains safe, noting support from county law enforcement during the transition. “I’m going to build the police department back up better than it ever was before,” he said.

O’Dell encouraged residents to stand firm in their beliefs, saying, “You do not let people push you down.” The council’s next meeting, where they will again address the appointment of a new police chief, is scheduled for September 2.