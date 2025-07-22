Milwaukee Air & Water Show Features Thrilling Blue Angels Performances

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Thousands gathered at Milwaukee‘s lakefront on Saturday for the 2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, where the renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels stunned audiences with their aerial maneuvers. Despite a 30-minute rain delay, the crowd remained optimistic as they waited for the skies to clear.

Friends Scott Preuss and Ken Gabay, who set up their spot at Bradford Beach, expressed excitement about the show. “They go pretty close to the water and a lot of stunts and stuff like that,” Gabay said. Preuss added, “We were kind of worried about the weather, but it held off.”

As rain clouds dissipated, the sun emerged, illuminating the performance of the Blue Angels. Attendee Sean Menzeo exclaimed, “They’re so loud and amazing!”

The event also featured displays by the U.S. Coast Guard, showcasing water recovery demonstrations. Local vendors like Dave Sluss, who operates a hot dog truck called Dave’s Dawgs, reported a significant surge in sales, stating, “It’s a spectacular event; you can’t beat it.”

Eileen Micklitz of Waukesha shared her family’s connection to the military, saying, “This is for everybody to enjoy what they do and how good they are at what they do.”

As the day progressed, families and individuals alike celebrated the thrill of aviation. Amanda Dimiceli and Lucus Szwczuga, attending for nostalgia and tradition, noted that the event fosters a sense of community: “There is nothing that separates us when we are doing an event like this; everyone is happy and on the same page.”

The Air & Water Show continues on Sunday, July 20, with doors opening at 9 a.m. and performances starting at 10 a.m. Admission is free, but tickets for prime lakeside seating are available online for just under $40.