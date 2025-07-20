Milwaukee Air & Water Show Thrills Crowds Despite Rain Delay

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Thousands gathered at Milwaukee‘s lakefront on Saturday for the 2025 Air & Water Show, where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels dazzled attendees with stunning aerial performances, despite a 30-minute delay due to heavy rain.

Friends Scott Preuss and Ken Gabay secured a prime viewing spot on Bradford Beach to witness the Navy and Marine Corps pilots execute impressive maneuvers. Gabay remarked, “They go pretty close to the water and a lot of stunts and stuff like that.” Preuss added, “We were kind of worried about the weather, but it held off.”

The day began cloudy, but sunshine emerged just in time for the show. Many fans described the Blue Angels as their favorite part of the event. “They’re so loud and amazing,” said attendee Sean Menzeo, who was thrilled by the spectacle.

Maddy Schultz and her daughter, Rosemary, were attending their first Air & Water Show. “This is our first Air & Water Show. We’re very excited,” Schultz said. “I think it’s the excitement; people are excited for the big boom.”

The show continued its second day on Sunday, July 20, with doors opening at 9 a.m. and performances beginning at 10 a.m., leading up to a second Blue Angels flight scheduled for 3 p.m. Admission is free, but premium seating options are available online for under $40.

Despite initial rain, attendees remained optimistic. Jenny Heus, another spectator, explained, “We knew it was going to clear up in time before the show started, so we are good.” As the skies cleared, umbrellas transformed to shield against the emerging sun, making for perfect flying conditions.

Command Master Chief Matt Dawson, a local hero from Racine, also participated in the event, representing both his hometown and the Blue Angels. “It’s been a joy,” he said. “So being able to come back, I’ve managed to progress in my career and do a lot of cool things.”

The Blue Angels entertained fans by twisting, spinning, and diving through the skies, creating a spectacular atmosphere for all in attendance. This airshow continues to be a highlight for many who plan to return year after year.