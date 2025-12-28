Milwaukee Brewers’ Broadcast Future at Risk as FanDuel Faces Bankruptcy

(Milwaukee, WI) — The future of the Milwaukee Brewers‘ television broadcasts hangs in the balance as FanDuel Sports Network, which carries their games, is at serious risk of bankruptcy. Recent reports have indicated that the network may dissolve unless it can complete a sale to British multimedia company DAZN by January.

FanDuel Sports Network, formerly known as Bally Sports Network, has been struggling to remain viable following significant changes in the media landscape. This includes the shift from traditional cable subscriptions to streaming services, which has impacted the financial stability of many regional sports networks (RSNs). These networks used to be bundled into basic cable packages, making them available to most subscribers regardless of whether they watched sports.

“The economics of these sports networks have changed dramatically,” said sports media analyst Drew Lerner. “Casual fans are less willing to pay extra for RSNs when they can choose streaming options.”

If the sale to DAZN does not materialize, the rights to broadcast Brewers games would revert to the team itself. In that scenario, new local broadcast arrangements would need to be made, potentially causing disruptions mid-season. While MLB teams generally have time to secure new deals, the timing could be problematic for NBA teams currently in season.

“We are prepared to explore all possible solutions with our broadcasting partners,” stated a spokesperson for the Brewers. “It’s imperative that our fans can continue to watch our games.”

Should FanDuel Sports Network shut down, many implications could ensue for the Brewers. ESPN may step in to broadcast their games in the 2026 season, yet the financial returns from such a move may not match what was provided by traditional RSNs. “With the loss of FanDuel, we could see the Brewers and other small-market teams receiving less revenue,” explained Evan Drellich, a sports business analyst.

The situation remains fluid, and the Brewers’ organization continues to monitor developments closely. The challenge of finding a new broadcasting partner could impact the team’s financial health heading into the 2026 season. “We hope for a smooth transition, but it’s a complicated circumstance,” the Brewers’ spokesperson added.

As the deadline approaches, baseball fans and stakeholders will be watching closely to see what unfolds regarding the future of the Brewers’ broadcasts and the potential fate of FanDuel Sports Network.