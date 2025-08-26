Milwaukee Brewers Explore Relief Pitcher Extensions Amid Strong Performances

Milwaukee, WI – The Milwaukee Brewers are considering a new approach to their financial strategy by exploring contract extensions for relief pitchers. The team, known for its unique methods, often locks in younger players in hopes they will exceed their contracts.

One pitcher attracting attention is Aaron Ashby, who is thriving in his second consecutive season after signing a five-year, $20.5 million extension. The Brewers may also explore extending other bullpen players, a strategy they have historically avoided due to the perceived ease of replacing bullpen arms.

Trevor Megill, 31, currently leads the Brewers’ bullpen, with 51 career saves earned entirely in a Milwaukee uniform. He initially joined the team after being designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins. This season, Megill’s fastball reaches 100 mph, and he is on track for a salary increase after avoiding arbitration the previous year.

With only two years of team control remaining, Megill’s potential contract could resemble the $4.5 million deal secured by former Reds closer Alexis Díaz. However, committing long-term money could prove risky for the Brewers if Megill’s performance declines.

Conversely, 25-year-old Abner Uribe has shown promise, boasting a 1.73 ERA and leading the league in holds. He will not be arbitration-eligible until 2028, making him a more appealing long-term investment. His six career saves do not reflect his potential, and a contract extension might offer him security regardless of his save totals.

An extension for Uribe could look like a six-year deal worth around $21 million, providing the Brewers with greater control over future seasons. This would average about $3.5 million per year, a figure Uribe is likely to surpass based on his current trajectory.

Given their financial strategy and the evolving landscape of their bullpen, the Brewers may find that extending Uribe makes the most sense. If they are ready to adapt their approach to include riskier long-term commitments, Uribe stands out as the ideal candidate for an extension.