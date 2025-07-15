Sports
Milwaukee Brewers Face Nationals in Series Opener Tonight
Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers will kick off their series against the Washington Nationals tonight as they look to extend their four-game winning streak. DL Hall is set to take the mound as the opener, boasting an impressive 2.29 ERA over 10 games this season. He has struck out 13 batters in 19 2⁄3 innings.
Following Hall, Quinn Priester will handle the bulk of the pitching duties. Priester has also shown strong performance recently, with a 2.84 ERA across his last seven games, totaling 38 innings. However, his last outing was challenging, where he allowed four runs against the Miami Marlins.
The Brewers’ lineup features Sal Frelick in the leadoff spot, joined by Jackson Chourio and Isaac Collins in the outfield. The infield includes Caleb Durbin at third base, Joey Ortiz at shortstop, Brice Turang at second base, and Andrew Vaughn at first. William Contreras will catch, with Christian Yelich serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup.
The Nationals will counter with pitcher Mitchell Parker, who aims for better results in his 19th start this season. Parker has struggled, pitching to a 4.72 ERA and allowing at least three runs in four of his last five appearances.
In other roster updates, Aaron Ashby was placed on the paternity list, leading to Tobias Myers being recalled from Triple-A. Additionally, outfielder Blake Perkins is currently on a rehab assignment in Triple-A.
Fans can catch the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
