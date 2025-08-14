Milwaukee Bucks Sign Amir Coffey to One-Year Training Camp Deal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed veteran forward Amir Coffey to a one-year deal, announced by the team on Tuesday. This agreement, reported by Eric Nehm of The Athletic, is a training camp deal, meaning Coffey will compete for a spot on the roster.

The 28-year-old forward joins the Bucks after spending the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers. Last season, Coffey appeared in 72 games and averaged a career-high 9.7 points, along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range.

Coffey’s career statistics show an average of 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.4 steals per game in 323 appearances, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but signed a two-way deal with the Clippers, where he had a successful stint.

As a member of the Clippers, Coffey was part of the team during five playoff runs. He is now expected to provide depth for the Bucks amid a challenging roster situation. The team is currently without All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who was waived in early July.

The Bucks’ backcourt features players such as Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Ryan Rollins, and AJ Green, creating a competitive environment for Coffey. Milwaukee is hoping to surprise critics this season with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, despite expectations being low.

General manager Jon Horst has emphasized the importance of building a competitive team. The addition of Coffey adds another layer to the Bucks’ offseason strategy, particularly after losing Lillard to injury.

Coffey’s signing comes as part of the Bucks’ efforts to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. With the potential to play a key role, he aims to contribute significantly to the team as they prepare to make a run for the playoffs.