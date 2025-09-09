Politics
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Enters Wisconsin Gubernatorial Race
MADISON, Wis. – Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley officially announced his candidacy for governor of Wisconsin on Tuesday, stating that his personal journey represents the story of many Wisconsinites.
Crowley, 39, who made history as the first Black person elected to Milwaukee County executive in 2020, indicated his intent to run soon after Gov. Tony Evers announced he would not seek re-election. “I’m running for governor because I know what it’s like to struggle — and I’ve spent my life fighting to make sure no one gets left behind,” said Crowley in his announcement video.
In his announcement, Crowley emphasized his experience and commitment to addressing the challenges faced by families in Wisconsin. “With costs shooting up, we are all getting less, even if we’re making more,” he said. He aims to provide good-paying jobs, affordable healthcare, and fully funded public schools.
Crowley also criticized former President Donald Trump, asserting that his policies have adverse effects on Wisconsin. “Donald Trump’s chaos and cruelty means that the Wisconsin that we cherish will perish unless we unite and fight back,” Crowley said.
As Crowley joins Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez in the race for the Democratic primary, the political landscape is shifting with several other Democrats considering their bids. Prominent candidates include Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Crowley has a record of achievements as Milwaukee County executive, including job creation and environmental initiatives. He underscores that the struggles he faced growing up in a challenging neighborhood inform his approach to governance. “My upbringing has really given me the guiding principles of how I govern,” he noted.
The Democratic primary is set for August 2026, preceding the general election in November.
