News
Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Night Market scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, has been canceled due to severe weather threats. Organizers have rescheduled the event for October 1, according to a news release.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy showers and thunderstorms between noon and 7 p.m. on July 16, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour and rainfall totals of 1-2 inches. Meteorologist Tyler Moore noted that the warm, muggy air would contribute to the potential for severe storms.
Stacie Callies, the Executive Director of the Westown Association, emphasized the decision’s focus on safety. “The safety of our vendors, performers, attendees, and staff is our main priority, and unfortunately the severe weather forecast poses challenging conditions for an outdoor event,” she said.
The Night Market is a free outdoor event that occurs four times during the summer, drawing over 100,000 attendees annually. The other scheduled dates include August 13 and September 10.
Details for the October 1 rescheduled event will be announced in the coming weeks, as the community looks forward to the return of this vibrant gathering.
Recent Posts
- DAZN Users Warned About VPN Issues
- Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
- Tommy Fleetwood Faces Caddie Blunder at Open Championship
- Five-way Tie for Lead at 2025 Open Championship’s First Round
- Top High School Guard Jason Crowe Commits to Missouri Basketball
- Yellowstone Wildlife Not Migrating Amid Viral Claims, Officials Say
- Evenepoel Struggles Early in Tourmalet on Tour de France Stage 14
- Manchester United Faces Leeds United in Preseason Friendly in Sweden
- CaaStle Founder Christine Hunsicker Arrested on Fraud Charges
- African Development Bank to Support Sfax Light Rail Project
- Severe Storms to Hit Iowa This Morning, Heat Expected Next Week
- Young Norwegian Advances at Bastad ATP 250 Clay-Court Event
- Brno Hosts Exciting MotoGP Weekend After 2020 Hiatus
- Tadej Pogacar Dominates Stage 14 of the 2025 Tour de France
- Diablo 4 Patch 2.3.1 Offers Major Buffs and Changes
- Viktor Hovland Discusses Spending Habits Amid Golf Success
- Investigation Launched Into NOAA Staffing Shortages Amid Texas Floods
- Cicero Man Recovers from West Nile Virus Amid Increased Mosquito Activity
- Crawford Prepares for Fight of the Century Against Álvarez
- Ohio State Baseball Stars Earn MLB Draft Spots and Free Agent Signings