Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Night Market scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, has been canceled due to severe weather threats. Organizers have rescheduled the event for October 1, according to a news release.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy showers and thunderstorms between noon and 7 p.m. on July 16, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour and rainfall totals of 1-2 inches. Meteorologist Tyler Moore noted that the warm, muggy air would contribute to the potential for severe storms.

Stacie Callies, the Executive Director of the Westown Association, emphasized the decision’s focus on safety. “The safety of our vendors, performers, attendees, and staff is our main priority, and unfortunately the severe weather forecast poses challenging conditions for an outdoor event,” she said.

The Night Market is a free outdoor event that occurs four times during the summer, drawing over 100,000 attendees annually. The other scheduled dates include August 13 and September 10.

Details for the October 1 rescheduled event will be announced in the coming weeks, as the community looks forward to the return of this vibrant gathering.