Milwaukee Officer Dies After Line-of-Duty Shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder died on Sunday, June 29, after being critically injured in a shooting on Thursday evening. Officer Corder had been placed on life support due to his injuries.

According to the Milwaukee Police Association, Corder had just over six years of experience on the job. His death follows a harrowing incident where he and another officer were ambushed while responding to a domestic violence call involving a suspect armed with a gun.

“It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our brother Officer Kendall Corder, who succumbed to his injuries after a courageous fight over the past three days,” the association stated. They expressed gratitude for the community’s support and prayers during this tragic time.

The shooting occurred when Corder and his partner responded to a report of a suspect with a weapon around 9 p.m. Thursday, June 26, near 25th and Garfield streets. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner confirmed that as the officers approached the suspect’s location, they were unexpectedly fired upon in an alley.

The officers were unable to return fire, and both were seriously injured. Corder sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including injuries to his heart, while fellow officer Christopher McCray, 29, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released from the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Tremaine Jones, 22, was arrested without incident around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Court records indicate he has a criminal history but has yet to be charged regarding the shooting. Milwaukee Police Department’s homicide division is conducting the investigation.

This incident marks a troubling trend, as four officers have been shot in the line of duty over the past five months, and three in the last two weeks.

Local leaders, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson, have condemned the violence. “Everyone deserves to live in safety, and there is no excuse for the gun violence we see in our neighborhoods,” he stated, urging any community members with information about the incident to report it.

The Milwaukee Police Association reiterated the need for a collective stance against violence, asserting the continued commitment to officer safety and community security.