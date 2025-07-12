News
Milwaukee Police Search for Missing 7-Year-Old Jamal White
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate 7-year-old Jamal White, who was reported missing on the evening of July 11. White was last seen around 7 p.m. near the intersection of 61st and Hustis streets.
Police say that White was riding in a white Jeep Renegade SUV when he was last spotted. Described as a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes, White stands approximately 4 feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds. When last seen, he was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.
Authorities have classified White as critically missing and are now investigating the possibility of an abduction. Witness reports indicate a Black male suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask was also involved in the incident. He was armed with a handgun and drove the white Jeep Renegade, which had unknown license plates.
Detectives have begun canvassing the area, going door to door to gather information. However, it remains unclear at this stage whether an abduction has occurred.
Anyone who may have information regarding Jamal White’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242. The decision to issue an Amber Alert is currently under consideration by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
