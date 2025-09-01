Sports
De Minaur Faces Riedi in US Open Fourth Round Showdown
New York, USA – Alex de Minaur is set to face Swiss player Leandro Riedi in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open on September 1. De Minaur, the 8th seed, is aiming for his third quarter-final appearance at this Grand Slam.
Riedi, ranked 435th in the world, earned his spot in the main draw after successfully qualifying for the tournament. This matchup marks a significant opportunity for both players, as the winner will proceed to face the victor of the match between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.
The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. For fans in Australia, the match will air on 9Gem and can also be streamed on Stan Sport and 9Now. This encounter is poised to draw plenty of attention as both players prepare for high stakes on the court.
De Minaur enters this match after a strong showing earlier in the tournament, where he has exhibited impressive skills and determination. A win against Riedi would not only guide him to the quarter-finals but also build on his positive momentum this season.
As the US Open nears its climax, excitement escalates. Tennis lovers are eager to see if De Minaur can advance further and continue to showcase his talents on this prestigious stage.
