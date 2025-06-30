De Minaur and Paul Prepare for Wimbledon Amidst Personal Challenges

London, England – As Wimbledon 2025 approaches, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur is reflecting on his relationship with the UK and his passion for grass-court tennis. De Minaur, who reached the quarter-finals last year, sees this season as personal, being supported by his fiancée, British player Katie Boulter.

“I love the UK,” De Minaur stated to ATPTour.com. “I’ve spent a lot of time over here in recent years. There’s a lot more greenery, a lot more countryside, which I do enjoy.” De Minaur’s bond with Boulter has solidified his connection to the UK, making it feel like a second home.

His last campaign at Wimbledon ended early due to a hip injury just before his quarter-final match. Despite this setback, he remains popular among fans, often called an ‘honorary Brit.’ His performances are driven by support from local crowds. “I definitely do feel the support, and it’s a pretty cool feeling,” he remarked. “For them to have my back is pretty special.”

Also preparing for Wimbledon is American Tommy Paul, who faced injury challenges after an abdominal issue interrupted his season. Paul missed the ATP 500 event at The Queen’s Club, where he was the defending champion.

“When I got home, we were kind of struggling to figure out if it was ab, adductors, kind of everything was hurting in that area,” Paul explained during a media event. After taking several days off, he managed to return to practice but did not have ideal preparation for Wimbledon.

Despite difficulties, he acknowledged improvements in his physical condition: “Physically, [I feel] a lot better,” Paul said. He is determined to perform well at Wimbledon, noting, “There is no better place in the world to be. I want to win, and I am going to give it my best.” Paul’s first match is scheduled against a British wildcard player.