Minco Softball Team Injured in Grady County Bus Rollover

MINCO, Okla. — A school bus carrying a Minco softball team rolled over on a highway in Grady County on Monday night, injuring several people.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. near Oklahoma State Highway 152 and County Street 2760. Grady County Sheriff Gary Boggess reported that there were 13 people on board the bus at the time of the incident.

According to officials, ‘a few were critical’ among the injured. The bus driver, who also serves as the team’s coach, was confirmed to be among those hurt.

The bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash. First responders quickly arrived to provide assistance, and several ambulances were seen leaving the scene with injured passengers.

Authorities closed all lanes of Highway 152 and County Street 2760 while first responders managed the situation. All injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the accident.