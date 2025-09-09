News
Minco Softball Team Injured in Grady County Bus Rollover
MINCO, Okla. — A school bus carrying a Minco softball team rolled over on a highway in Grady County on Monday night, injuring several people.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. near Oklahoma State Highway 152 and County Street 2760. Grady County Sheriff Gary Boggess reported that there were 13 people on board the bus at the time of the incident.
According to officials, ‘a few were critical’ among the injured. The bus driver, who also serves as the team’s coach, was confirmed to be among those hurt.
The bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash. First responders quickly arrived to provide assistance, and several ambulances were seen leaving the scene with injured passengers.
Authorities closed all lanes of Highway 152 and County Street 2760 while first responders managed the situation. All injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the accident.
Recent Posts
- Telecom Argentina Expands 5G and Data Centers Amid Growth
- Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz Targets Immigrants in Chicago
- Ohio State Dominates Grambling State in 70-0 Blowout Win
- Philippines Senate Leadership Shift Alters Power Dynamics
- Massachusetts Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Viral Kiss Cam Incident
- Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Gaza City Amid Intensifying Attacks
- Exploring the Unique Identity of Generation X
- Dogecoin Price Surge Amid Heavy Trading Activity
- Rhode Island Lottery Results for September 2025
- Chaos Erupts on WWE Raw as Jey Uso Turns on LA Knight
- Milder Weather Ahead for Omaha with Rain Chances This Week
- Meme Coins Surge as DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE Gain Traction
- China Southern to Launch New Route to Qatar in October 2025
- Hawaii Declares Emergency as Hurricane Kiko Weakens
- Australia’s Socceroos Secure Narrow Victory Over New Zealand
- Paul Thomas Anderson’s Epic Film Premiere: One Battle After Another
- Conan Stuns on 2025 VMAs Red Carpet in Unique Design
- Lufthansa Expands North American Flights Amid Upcoming Winter Adjustments
- 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Greek Island of Evia, Felt in Athens
- Angelina Jolie Recreates Iconic Oscars Pose at TIFF Premiere