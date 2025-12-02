Mindy Miller Honors Grandparents on The Voice with ‘In Color’

Universal City, CA — Mindy Miller delivered a heartfelt performance dedicated to her grandparents on the latest episode of NBC’s ‘The Voice‘ on December 1, 2025. Her rendition of ‘In Color’ showcased her emotional connection to her family.

This season, ‘The Voice’ introduces a new voting format allowing viewers to influence which artists progress to the Live Finale. Each team is limited to only one finalist chosen by their coaches, which increases the stakes for the remaining artists.

On the December 1 episode, teams led by Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé performed, with the coaches selecting their finalists. Following the selections, six artists who did not make it through will rely on audience votes to secure a place in the Live Finale.

Viewers can cast their votes for one of the six artists during the episode. The voting will continue on December 8 with performances from Team Snoop and Team Niall, ultimately leading to the selection of six competitors for the finale on December 15. The winner of ‘The Voice’ will be announced on December 16.

In addition to the regular competition, a separate ‘Mic Drop’ voting event allowed fans to vote for their favorite artist who will perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The competition featured Max Chambers, Dek of Hearts, Aaron Nichols, and Yoshihanaa, with the winner to be revealed on December 8.

‘The Voice’ Season 28 promises excitement as familiar coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé return to their red chairs. Fans can watch the show live on Mondays at 9/8c or stream the following day.