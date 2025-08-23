Mingus Lucien Reedus Arrested for Assault in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – Mingus Lucien Reedus, the son of actor Norman Reedus, was arrested for assault early Saturday morning in Manhattan, according to police sources.

The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. at a West 16th Street apartment. Police allege that the 25-year-old model punched a 33-year-old woman, causing visible redness on her leg, before choking her and slamming her to the ground.

Reedus, who was present at the apartment, called 911 to report that a woman was threatening suicide and taking pills. Upon arrival, the police were informed by the woman that Reedus had assaulted her. She was subsequently taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Reedus has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault. According to public records, he resides in a luxury apartment in Chelsea. After the incident, Reedus was photographed leaving the precinct wearing handcuffs and appeared disheveled.

When pressed by a reporter outside the 10th NYPD Precinct, Reedus described the event as “a misunderstanding.” The woman, who identified herself as Reedus’ girlfriend, later echoed this sentiment, insisting that it was a misunderstanding as they left the precinct together around 11:45 p.m.

This is not the first legal trouble for Reedus. In March 2022, he accepted a plea deal related to an incident at the San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy, where he allegedly punched a woman in the face during a confrontation. That case resulted in a guilty plea for disorderly conduct, with Reedus required to complete counseling.

The recent incident follows shortly after Reedus made his cover debut in Vogue Hommes, highlighting his ongoing attempts to carve out a niche in the entertainment industry.