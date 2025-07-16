Minhaj and Chieng Announce Controversial Joint Comedy Tour This Fall

Seattle, WA — Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng have announced their first joint tour, titled “Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan,” set to launch this October across North America.

The tour aims to address America’s most pressing issues while simultaneously airing their grievances against each other. According to the duo, their unique format, dubbed “A Debate to the Death,” will involve discussing topics such as presidents, war, and immigration.

Chieng described the event as, “a race to the bottom,” likening it to an exaggerated version of a presidential town hall. In a statement, Minhaj expressed his disdain for Chieng saying, “I detest Ronny Chieng and I resent his career.” Chieng responded by stating, “I hope after this show people can finally stop listening to this uneducated fraud.”

The tour kicks off at WaMu Theater in Seattle on Friday, October 3, continuing for a total of 19 performances across cities including Houston, Atlanta, and Boston. Fans can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Minhaj is known for his work on Netflix, including his special “Homecoming King” and the show “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj.” Meanwhile, Chieng is a senior correspondent for “The Daily Show” and has gained acclaim for his Netflix specials. The two comedians’ unexpected partnership promises to deliver a humorous take on serious matters through their distinctive comedic styles.

With a mix of humor and heated debate, the tour is anticipated to draw considerable attention as they tackle divisive topics head-on.