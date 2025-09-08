Connect with us

Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed

1 hour ago

Nyt Mini Crossword September 8 2025

San Francisco, CA — Fans of the New York Times‘ daily puzzle can enjoy the Mini Crossword, a concise version providing a fresh challenge each day. On September 8, 2025, enthusiasts tackled clues like ‘Music purchases of the ’90s’ and ‘What yellow and purple do, some say’ during their morning routines.

The Mini Crossword features a reduced set of clues designed for quick solving. Gael Cooper, a CNET editor, emphasizes its appeal. ‘The Mini has a different vibe. It’s a speed-run test for puzzle fans,’ she said.

For those stuck on particularly tricky clues, help is on hand. The answers for today’s Mini Crossword include:

  • 1A: Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s – CDS
  • 4A: Eco-conscious diaper option – CLOTH
  • 7A: Invite to one’s loft, say – ASK UP
  • 8A: What ‘yellow’ and ‘mellow’ do – RHYME
  • 1D: What yellow and purple do, some say – CLASH
  • 2D: Like many an endearing goofball – DORKY
  • 3D: Play, as a guitar – STRUM
  • 4D: Burn slightly – CHAR
  • 5D: Overblown promotion – HYPE

Solving crosswords not only sharpens the mind but also brings enjoyment and satisfaction. For those looking for daily answers and hints on various puzzles, Cooper encourages readers to visit online platforms.

The Mini Crossword continues to keep players engaged and entertained as they kick off their day.