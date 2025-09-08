Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed

San Francisco, CA — Fans of the New York Times‘ daily puzzle can enjoy the Mini Crossword, a concise version providing a fresh challenge each day. On September 8, 2025, enthusiasts tackled clues like ‘Music purchases of the ’90s’ and ‘What yellow and purple do, some say’ during their morning routines.

The Mini Crossword features a reduced set of clues designed for quick solving. Gael Cooper, a CNET editor, emphasizes its appeal. ‘The Mini has a different vibe. It’s a speed-run test for puzzle fans,’ she said.

For those stuck on particularly tricky clues, help is on hand. The answers for today’s Mini Crossword include:

1A: Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s – CDS

4A: Eco-conscious diaper option – CLOTH

7A: Invite to one’s loft, say – ASK UP

8A: What ‘yellow’ and ‘mellow’ do – RHYME

1D: What yellow and purple do, some say – CLASH

2D: Like many an endearing goofball – DORKY

3D: Play, as a guitar – STRUM

4D: Burn slightly – CHAR

5D: Overblown promotion – HYPE

Solving crosswords not only sharpens the mind but also brings enjoyment and satisfaction. For those looking for daily answers and hints on various puzzles, Cooper encourages readers to visit online platforms.

The Mini Crossword continues to keep players engaged and entertained as they kick off their day.