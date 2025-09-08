Entertainment
Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed
San Francisco, CA — Fans of the New York Times‘ daily puzzle can enjoy the Mini Crossword, a concise version providing a fresh challenge each day. On September 8, 2025, enthusiasts tackled clues like ‘Music purchases of the ’90s’ and ‘What yellow and purple do, some say’ during their morning routines.
The Mini Crossword features a reduced set of clues designed for quick solving. Gael Cooper, a CNET editor, emphasizes its appeal. ‘The Mini has a different vibe. It’s a speed-run test for puzzle fans,’ she said.
For those stuck on particularly tricky clues, help is on hand. The answers for today’s Mini Crossword include:
- 1A: Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s – CDS
- 4A: Eco-conscious diaper option – CLOTH
- 7A: Invite to one’s loft, say – ASK UP
- 8A: What ‘yellow’ and ‘mellow’ do – RHYME
- 1D: What yellow and purple do, some say – CLASH
- 2D: Like many an endearing goofball – DORKY
- 3D: Play, as a guitar – STRUM
- 4D: Burn slightly – CHAR
- 5D: Overblown promotion – HYPE
Solving crosswords not only sharpens the mind but also brings enjoyment and satisfaction. For those looking for daily answers and hints on various puzzles, Cooper encourages readers to visit online platforms.
The Mini Crossword continues to keep players engaged and entertained as they kick off their day.
Recent Posts
- Italy Dominates Estonia 5-0 in Gattuso’s Coaching Debut
- College Football Week 2: Shocking Upsets and Dominant Wins
- Trump’s Controversial Letter to Epstein Surfaces in Congress
- Luis Suárez Suspended Six Matches for Spitting Incident After Leagues Cup Final
- Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed
- Switzerland Defeats Kosovo in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Beloved Auburn Professor Dr. Schnuelle Tragically Killed in Park Attack
- Hasbro Relocates Headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston, Creating 700 Jobs
- Croatia Hosts Montenegro in UEFA World Cup Qualifier Showdown
- Ghana’s Black Stars Face Mali in Crucial World Cup Qualifier
- Switzerland Faces Slovenia in World Cup Qualifying Showdown
- Mortgage Rates Hit 11-Month Low, Offering Hope to Buyers
- Italy and Israel Clash in Key World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions
- StubHub Seeks $9 Billion IPO Amid Market Challenges
- Rodionova and Okalova Meet Again in Sao Paulo Showdown
- New Bill Aims to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits
- Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil in France
- French Prime Minister Faces Backlash as Austerity Cuts Ignite Social Movement
- Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky
- Guinea Faces Algeria in Key World Cup Qualifying Match