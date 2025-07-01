MINI Launches Cinematic Campaign Starring Jack Lowden

Oxford, England — MINI is preparing to unveil its new campaign, “Agents of Fun,” featuring actor Jack Lowden. This cinematic endeavor reimagines traditional car advertisements through the lens of an espionage-inspired short film.

“Agents of Fun” blends sharp wit with a captivating narrative, marking a return to storytelling in advertising that elevates the MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) to a central role in a stylish world of intrigue.

Director Ilya Naishuller, known for the action film “Nobody,” helmed the project. It features cinematography by Christopher Ross, a Golden Globe nominee renowned for his work on films like “Shōgun.” The production employs 16mm film, lending authenticity to the classic spy genre.

Lowden describes the project as one that encourages audiences to engage thoughtfully. “It played with form in a way that still had pace and wit. It’s smart, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously,” he said.

The film intertwines high-stakes energy with humor as Lowden’s character maneuvers through a landscape of espionage. Creative censorship graphics enhance the experience, allowing thrilling action to remain tantalizingly out of view.

According to Naishuller, the aim was to defy conventional car advertising. He stated, “This one was about yanking the thread and watching the whole thing unravel. We wanted something cinematic, subversive, and unapologetically bold.”

The campaign, launching on June 27, 2025, focuses on emotion, agility, and creative freedom, diverging from traditional automotive marketing strategies. David Beattie, Director of MINI UK, emphasizes that MINI’s essence remains—performance with personality.

BMW Group, the parent company, reported robust sales in 2024, selling 2.45 million passenger vehicles globally. The MINI campaign aims to reestablish how the brand fits into contemporary culture.