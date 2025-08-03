Minke Whale Knocks Woman Into Barnegat Bay During Distress

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, New Jersey — A Minke whale tipped a boat on Sunday, knocking a woman into Barnegat Bay while showing signs of distress. The incident occurred near the north end of Long Beach Island, close to the High Bar Harbor neighborhood.

Kim Mancini of Lacey Township captured the moment on video. She described the whale as being visibly troubled, saying, “It was really in distress. That’s when it would go under boats, it was a crazy experience,” Mancini stated.

According to witnesses, the whale attempted to reach deeper water but struggled. Sadly, it has since died. Boat Captain Charlie Nunn remarked that the collision was not fueled by any antagonization of the whale, noting, “Definitely a close call, a freak accident.” He indicated that the woman was fortunate to avoid injury.

Nunn explained that the whale likely entered fight-or-flight mode due to its environment. “They’re not supposed to be in three feet of water,” he noted, emphasizing that the whale kept bumping into objects out of anxiety.

Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center confirmed that the whale was deceased upon their arrival at the scene.