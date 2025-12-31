Minneapolis Child Care Center Defends Against Fraud Allegations After Viral Video

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis child care center is facing scrutiny after a video by YouTuber Nick Shirley accused it of fraud. The Quality Learning Center, located on Nicollet Avenue, has been operating for eight years and now finds itself in the spotlight.

Shirley’s video, which has garnered nearly two million views, raises questions about the center’s legitimacy. In the footage, he points out locked doors, a misspelled sign, and an almost empty parking lot. He even interviewed a passerby who claimed he had never seen children at the center.

Ibrahim Ali, the center’s manager, whose parents own the facility, disputed the claims. “There’s no fraud going on whatsoever,” Ali said. He explained that the center serves 50 to 80 children daily and employs around 25 staff members.

Regarding the misspelled sign, Ali stated it was a mistake made by the graphic designer and will be corrected. He also pointed out that Shirley recorded the video outside of operating hours, which are Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. “If you look around, there’s cars now because our employees are here, and our children are here,” Ali added.

Ali invited critics to visit during operating hours to see the children and staff but declined to provide tours to the media due to privacy concerns. Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown mentioned that the agency takes fraud allegations seriously, stating, “While we have questions about some of the methods that were used in the video, we do take the concerns that it raises very seriously.”

On Monday, staff members visited the centers mentioned in the video as part of the ongoing inquiry. Though Brown confirmed that two centers featured in Shirley’s video had shut down earlier this year, the Quality Learning Center has not been publicly accused of fraud.

Shirley’s video comes amid broader investigations into alleged fraud involving Minnesota’s Medicaid-funded programs. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem described the probe as a “massive investigation on childcare and rampant fraud.” Investigators are looking into claims that some day care facilities improperly received public funding.

Ali argued that Shirley’s video misrepresents the facility, emphasizing the center’s commitment to service. A woman who opened the center on Monday stated, “We don’t have fraud. That’s a lie,” and redirected inquiries to her lawyer.

As federal authorities conduct investigations, the Somali community in Minnesota faces increased scrutiny. Ali mentioned the video perpetuates negative stereotypes against Somali residents. “You guys could come tomorrow. If there’s not this many cars, let me know.” The agency’s findings are expected to be released soon.