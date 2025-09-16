Minneapolis Investigates Connection Between Two Recent Homeless Encampment Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — At least 13 people were injured, five critically, in two separate shootings that occurred within 12 hours at homeless encampments in Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey indicated he would not be surprised if the incidents were connected.

The shootings on September 15 marked the fourth and fifth mass shootings in three weeks. Earlier, on August 27, a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School left two people dead.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara reported that the second shooting erupted around 10 p.m. at a homeless encampment on South 28th Avenue and East Lake Street. Multiple shots were fired, with witnesses reporting an estimated 30 rounds. “Here we are yet again in the aftermath of a mass shooting. This is not normal,” O’Hara said.

Initial reports indicated that five victims were found at the scene, including a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their heads inside their tents. Three other victims self-transported to local hospitals. At least four of the injured had life-threatening wounds, police said.

During the response, a fire broke out in one of the tents, prompting firefighters to extinguish the blaze. Authorities have not made any arrests yet and believe there may have been an exchange of fire between the shooter and individuals within the encampment.

Earlier that same day, around 11 a.m., another shooting near East Lake Street and Interstate 35W left five individuals wounded. O’Hara mentioned that the circumstances of that shooting are still being investigated but could be separate from the incidents later that night.

O’Hara noted that the second shooting could be related to ongoing disputes over drugs near the encampments. “While the investigation is still very, very preliminary, we can’t rule out any connections,” O’Hara said.

Mayor Frey emphasized the city’s struggle to address safety at the encampments. He stated the city has attempted to clear the encampment at South 28th Avenue for months, but has faced resistance from the property owner.

In light of these recent events, Frey remarked, “These encampments are not safe for the people in them, nor for the surrounding neighborhoods. We have been met with resistance for trying to clear this particular encampment.”

The tension around safety in these areas continues as the city seeks solutions for homelessness while managing ongoing violence in the streets.