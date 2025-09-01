Minneapolis Mass Shooting Leaves Two Children Dead, Community Mourning

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School occurred on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring 21 others. The shooter, 23-year-old Robin Westman, who had a previous connection to the school, took his own life at the scene.

As students gathered for their first mass of the school year, Westman opened fire from outside the church, targeting the children as they prayed. Police reported that two of the victims, Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, succumbed to their injuries, while others suffered a range of injuries.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that Westman left behind a manifesto filled with hate towards multiple groups, indicating a premeditated attack. “This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children,” O’Hara said during a press conference.

The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, expressed his condolences to the families impacted by this horrific event, emphasizing the urgent need for action against gun violence. “Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need to do more to protect our children,” Frey said.

Westman’s connection to the church and school added a complex layer to the investigation. Sources revealed that he had once attended Annunciation and that his mother had worked there, highlighting a troubling familiarity with the community he targeted.

Local hospitals reported that 21 people were treated for injuries, including 15 children. While many have been released, several remain hospitalized with critical injuries. Authorities state that all injured individuals are expected to survive.

Community members gathered at vigils over the weekend to mourn the loss and support one another. “We need our community to come back with love,” said Lucy, a resident at a gathering in Lynnhurst Park. Organizers expressed hope for meaningful legislative changes to reduce the risk of such violence in the future.

The FBI has classified the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and continues to investigate the shooter’s motives. “We will follow the evidence to its logical conclusion,” said Joseph Thompson, the acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

The incident, occurring just days after the school year began, has left parents and children shaken. Many families are dealing with the traumatic aftermath, grappling with feelings of fear and insecurity.

This attack marks another entry in the increasingly alarming trend of gun violence in schools across the United States, prompting renewed discussions about gun legislation and community safety.