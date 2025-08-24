Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off with New Foods and Exciting Events

FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN. — The 2025 Minnesota State Fair opened its gates on August 21, celebrating its 160th year with new foods, live entertainment, and crowds of eager visitors.

Food enthusiasts packed the fairgrounds, eager to sample first-day offerings including the highly anticipated Fawaffle, a falafel waffle available for $11, and Deep-fried black olives at $12, both receiving rave reviews.

“The Fawaffle lived up to expectations; it’s packed with flavor and very satisfying,” said Anna Boone, a food reviewer for the Star Tribune. “The deep-fried black olives were an unexpected hit — perfect for mozzarella stick lovers!”

Live music added to the lively atmosphere, with Old Dominion drawing a crowd of 14,118 fans at the grandstand. Matthew Ramsey’s performance included their popular song, “One Man Band.” Fans also enjoyed the nightly fireworks display following the concert.

At 10:10 p.m., as fairgoers began to exit, the colorful lights of the Mighty Midway illuminated the evening, creating a vibrant backdrop filled with people enjoying games and rides.

The fair also hosted its first NASA and Science Museum of Minnesota exhibition at the North End Convention Center, allowing guests to explore space-themed exhibits and see a moon rock from the Apollo 15 mission.

Holding a special place in Minnesotan hearts is the iconic all-you-can-drink milk stand, celebrating its 70th anniversary. Visitors could enjoy the anniversary special of two glasses for $5, drawing long lines throughout the day.

With many new vendors and culinary creations, this year’s fair is set to offer 12 days of fun-filled experiences, food exploration, and entertainment. Fairgoers are encouraged to check the schedule for upcoming musical performances and food reviews, ensuring they make the most of their visit.

“It’s more than just food and rides,” Boone added. “It’s about the experience and memories that come with being here.”