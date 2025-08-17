Minnesota State Fair Offers Tips to Avoid Crowds and Enjoy Events

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — With just a week until the Minnesota State Fair opens its gates, vendors and volunteers are racing to prepare for the popular event. This year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together takes place from August 21 to September 1, 2025.

The fair attracts about two million visitors and is known for its delicious food, entertainment, and community spirit. Maria Hayden, the fair’s spokesperson, suggests that visitors plan their trips ahead of time. She recommends arranging transportation in advance, using free park-and-ride services, and taking advantage of pre-fair ticket discounts.

According to a study of attendance records from the past 12 years, weekdays, especially the first Thursday, are less congested than weekends. Saturdays tend to be the busiest, while Mondays, like Labor Day, are less crowded.

Vendors at the fair also play a vital role in its success. Last year, Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar earned an impressive $4.9 million, making it the top seller at the fair. Other notable vendors include Pronto Pups and Mouth Trap Cheese Curds.

To prepare for long days at the fair, staff advise bringing essentials such as hand sanitizer, water bottles, and comfortable shoes. Isabelle Thompson, a fair worker, emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated.

For visitors looking for new experiences, Ron Kelsey, who has been attending the fair for 78 years, encourages people to engage and ask questions. He believes it adds to the fun of the fair.

As preparations continue, organizers hope to offer an unforgettable experience filled with new food items, concerts, and exhibitions. The event is more than just a state fair; it’s a Minnesota tradition that brings communities together.

“By the time the gates open next week, the fairgrounds will be transformed into a bustling city within a city,” said Hayden. “We look forward to seeing everyone there!”