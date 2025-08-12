News
Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
WORLAND, Wyoming — A Minnesota hiker is missing in Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains after failing to return from a three-day solo backpacking trip. The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office reported that Grant Gardner, 40, was last heard from on July 29, 2025, when he contacted his wife to inform her he reached the summit of Cloud Peak, the highest peak in the Bighorn Mountains.
Gardner planned to summit Cloud Peak at 13,171 feet and had made arrangements for his trek in the Misty Moon Lake area. According to the sheriff’s office, his last communication indicated he was tired from the climb, which was more taxing than he expected.
His vehicle was discovered abandoned at the West Ten Sleep trailhead, and a logbook note showed he entered the wilderness as planned. Cloud Peak typically requires a challenging 22-mile round trip hike, and while details about Gardner’s equipment and hiking experience remain unclear, his brother described him as “an avid outdoorsman.”
A multi-agency search has been initiated, involving dogs, helicopters, drones, and foot crews working in the Cloud Peak Wilderness area. However, rescuers have faced severe conditions, with high winds, lightning, and difficult terrain hindering efforts. Two rescuers suffered medical issues and required assistance during the operation.
The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Gardner’s whereabouts to call 307-568-2324.
