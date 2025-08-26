Minnesota Lottery Reveals Winning Numbers for August 25, 2025 Drawings

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Lottery announced winning numbers for several of its draw games on August 25, 2025, sparking excitement among players hoping for life-changing payouts.

In the Powerball drawing, the winning numbers were 16, 19, 34, 37, and 64, with the Powerball being 22 and a Power Play of 3. Players eagerly awaited the results, and details about payouts can be found on the lottery’s website.

Lotto America had its own thrilling results the same day. The winning numbers were 01, 04, 05, 10, and 28, with the Star Ball at 08 and an All-Star Bonus (ASB) of 02. Participants can verify winnings through specific platforms.

For the Pick 3 game, the winning numbers were 0, 9, and 8. The North 5 game revealed winning numbers 10, 11, 13, 14, and 21. Lastly, Gopher 5 concluded the day’s excitement with winning numbers 05, 26, 37, 38, and 42.

Drawings are held regularly, giving players numerous chances to win. Powerball takes place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, while Mega Millions occurs at 10:00 p.m. CT on Tuesdays and Fridays. Lotto America, North 5, and Gopher 5 have designated draw times as well.

Lottery tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery outlets. Players can also buy tickets online using Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier, allowing them to manage their games and winnings digitally.

Resources for those facing gambling challenges are available, including 1-800-GAMBLER. It is crucial for players to understand eligibility requirements when participating in lottery games.