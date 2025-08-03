Minnesota Lynx Acquire DiJonai Carrington from Dallas Wings in Major Trade

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Lynx announced today that they have acquired guard DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings in exchange for forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson, and a second-round draft pick in 2027. This trade marks a significant move by the Lynx as they bolster their roster ahead of upcoming games.

Carrington, a 5-foot-11 guard, joined the Wings earlier this year after being traded from the Connecticut Sun on February 2. She has played in 20 games this season, averaging 10.4 points, a career-high 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.05 steals in 24.9 minutes per game. Over her 151 career games with Dallas and Connecticut, the 27-year-old from San Diego, California, has maintained averages of 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.95 steals.

Carrington was selected as a second-round draft pick by the Sun in 2021 and earned the WNBA’s Most Improved Player award in 2024. That year, she averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.56 steals while starting in 39 games for Connecticut and also secured a spot on the WNBA All-Defensive First Team. Additionally, she has played in 27 postseason games, helping the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2022.

On the other hand, Diamond Miller, originally selected with the second overall pick by the Lynx in the 2023 WNBA Draft, played 78 games with Minnesota, averaging 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16.3 minutes per game. Karlie Samuelson, who came to the Lynx from the Washington Mystics in April, averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16 games.

The Lynx are currently on a road trip, with their next game scheduled against the Seattle Storm on August 5 at 9:00 p.m. CT, which can be viewed on FanDuel Sports Network or followed on KFAN (100.3 FM), iHeartRadio, and the Lynx app.