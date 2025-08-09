Minnesota Lynx Sign Forward Camryn Taylor to Seven-Day Contract

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – The Minnesota Lynx have signed forward Camryn Taylor to a seven-day contract, the team announced today.

The 6-foot-2 Taylor returns to Minnesota after participating in the team’s training camp in 2024 and 2025. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, in accordance with team policy.

Previously, Taylor played for Esperides Kallitheas in the Greek A1 Basketball League, where she averaged 19.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Notably, she scored 41 points against Panathinaikos on February 23, making 9 of 17 field goals and shooting 5 of 6 from three-point range.

The Lynx are scheduled to host the Washington Mystics on August 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Target Center. Fans can catch the game on ION and listen via KFAN 100.3, the iHeartRadio app, or the Lynx app.

In related news, the Lynx also announced the release of guard Yvonne Anderson, who had signed a seven-day contract on July 28. Anderson played in one game, contributing two assists and two steals in 12 minutes during the match against Las Vegas on August 2.

The Lynx will make their way to New York to face the Liberty on Sunday, August 10, at 11:30 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ABC and available for listening on KFAN (100.3 FM), the iHeartRadio app, and the Lynx app.