Sports
Minnesota Lynx Sign Forward Camryn Taylor to Seven-Day Contract
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – The Minnesota Lynx have signed forward Camryn Taylor to a seven-day contract, the team announced today.
The 6-foot-2 Taylor returns to Minnesota after participating in the team’s training camp in 2024 and 2025. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, in accordance with team policy.
Previously, Taylor played for Esperides Kallitheas in the Greek A1 Basketball League, where she averaged 19.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Notably, she scored 41 points against Panathinaikos on February 23, making 9 of 17 field goals and shooting 5 of 6 from three-point range.
The Lynx are scheduled to host the Washington Mystics on August 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Target Center. Fans can catch the game on ION and listen via KFAN 100.3, the iHeartRadio app, or the Lynx app.
In related news, the Lynx also announced the release of guard Yvonne Anderson, who had signed a seven-day contract on July 28. Anderson played in one game, contributing two assists and two steals in 12 minutes during the match against Las Vegas on August 2.
The Lynx will make their way to New York to face the Liberty on Sunday, August 10, at 11:30 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ABC and available for listening on KFAN (100.3 FM), the iHeartRadio app, and the Lynx app.
Recent Posts
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation