Minnesota Officials Investigate Daycares Following Viral Fraud Allegations

St. Paul, Minnesota — State officials are intensifying efforts to investigate allegations of fraud in taxpayer-funded daycares following the release of a viral video. The video, shared by a self-proclaimed independent journalist, has attracted millions of views and raises concerns about the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).

Earlier this week, the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) reported that previous inspections of the ten daycares highlighted in the video revealed safety violations, but no fraud allegations were found. More inspections have been conducted since Monday, although results have not yet been disclosed.

Ryan Raiche from KSTP’s 5 INVESTIGATES has pressed state officials for transparency regarding what inspectors look for in potential fraud investigations. In a press conference, Carin Mrotz from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office stated, “I’ve been holding fraudsters and scammers accountable for years and will continue to do so.” However, her comments referred providers back to the inspections, with the AG’s office later suggesting that fraud investigations are only pursued when credible evidence is presented.

Daycare provider Maria Snyder explained the auditing process, saying, “If you have an ‘X’ instead of an ‘A’ for an absence, it’s a ding against you.” This emphasizes the stringent checks under the child care assistance program.

Tikki Brown, the DCYF Commissioner, had faced similar inquiries in January and acknowledged the necessity for more rigorous investigations. As a proactive measure against fraud, she mentioned plans for a multimillion-dollar electronic attendance system intended to replace the current paper-based records.

Current practices require providers to submit paper documents for reimbursement, but the state has received a waiver in recent years. The new electronic system is set to be implemented this summer.