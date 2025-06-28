Minnesota Players Shine in NHL Central Scouting Draft Rankings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — NHL Central Scouting released its midseason rankings, revealing 20 players from Minnesota eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft on June 27 and 28. The rankings highlight a promising crop of talent as teams prepare to select new prospects.

The NHL Draft consists of a first round on Friday and rounds two through seven on Saturday. A total of 224 players will be chosen, giving scouts ample opportunity to spot future stars.

Mason West, a rising senior from Edina High School, stands out as one of the top-ranked players at number 27 among North American skaters. His impressive skills have caught the attention of major colleges, leading him to commit to Michigan State.

Other notable Minnesota players include Jacob Rombach, who plays defense for Blaine High School, and Conrad Fondrk from St. Paul, both of whom have aspirations for the draft. Rombach is ranked at 42, while Fondrk follows closely at 45.

As the draft approaches, the buzz continues to grow. Michael Rand of the Minnesota Star Tribune discusses how the Minnesota Wild have faced challenges in recent years and how the departure of Frederick Gaudreau may clear approximately $2.1 million in cap space, potentially giving the team room to maneuver during the draft.

Unlike previous years, this draft features a rare mix of international talent, reflecting a growing trend of scouting in Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. Local prospects like West and Rombach are expected to compete fiercely for their place in the rankings, surrounded by players from various backgrounds.

The Wild are set to enter the draft without first-round or third-round picks this year but have the second, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds to scout local talent in hopes of filling their roster needs. Minnesota’s roster shakeup opens up opportunities for younger players to step up.

The excitement surrounding the draft is palpable, with players and teams focused on potential trades, future developments, and player selections. Fans across Minnesota are eagerly anticipating how many homegrown talents will be selected and the possibilities they bring as they begin their professional careers.