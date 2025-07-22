Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell to Resign After Burglary Conviction

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell plans to resign from the Senate by early August following her conviction for burglary, her lawyer announced Monday.

The 51-year-old Democratic senator was found guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools last Friday. The jury took just three hours to reach a verdict after a week-long trial.

Mitchell, who represents a suburban district outside the Twin Cities, has faced increasing pressure from her colleagues to resign immediately. Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy confirmed that Mitchell had previously indicated she would step down if convicted. “I expect her to follow through on that pledge,” Murphy said.

Mitchell’s resignation date is set for August 4, allowing her two weeks to finalize her legislative responsibilities and secure health insurance for her son, according to her attorney, Dane DeKrey.

Republican Senate Leader Mark Johnson urged for an immediate resignation, stating, “Senator Mitchell was convicted of two felonies; she doesn’t get to give the Senate two weeks’ notice.” He criticized Democrats for not holding her accountable during her trial.

Mitchell was arrested on April 22, 2024, after allegedly breaking into her estranged stepmother’s home in Detroit Lakes. Initially, she told police she entered the house to retrieve personal items, including her late father’s ashes. However, during her testimony, she claimed her intentions were solely to check on her stepmother’s well-being, as she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

After the ruling, both Governor Tim Walz and Senate Minority Leader Johnson commented on the case. Johnson remarked, “A jury needed just three hours to confirm what was already clear: she shouldn’t be a senator.” Meanwhile, Walz expressed hope for Mitchell and her family to find healing after the verdict.

In response to her conviction, Murphy stated the Senate DFL Caucus would continue focusing on the issues that affect Minnesota families and communities.