Minnesota’s Somalis Face New Challenges Amid Political Attacks

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Minnesota is home to the largest population of Somalis in the United States, estimated at nearly 80,000 people. This community, concentrated in the Twin Cities, has recently come under political fire from President Donald Trump, who has made derogatory comments about Somali immigrants and their contributions to American society.

On a recent day, Trump labeled Somali immigrants as “garbage,” claiming they “contribute nothing” to the country and should “go back to where they came from.” These comments follow an ongoing narrative by some conservatives who criticize Minnesota’s social services and suggest criminal activity within the Somali community. Some conservative figures have even linked Somali immigrants to broader investigations into fraud involving immigrant welfare programs.

In the 1990s, many Somali refugees began arriving in Minnesota, fleeing civil war in their homeland. Author Ahmed Ismail Yusuf explains that the first groups settled in towns like Marshall before migrating to larger cities to find more job opportunities and community support. Minnesota’s reputation for hospitality, or “martisoor,” attracted Somali families who sought a safe environment.

Despite their contributions, the transition has not always been easy. Many Somali Americans face challenges in practicing their faith openly and confronting stigmas associated with Islamic extremism. Yusuf notes that while these immigrants work hard to integrate, they continue to combat misperceptions from the media and politicians.

Ilhan Omar, a congresswoman from Minnesota who emigrated from Somalia as a child, has become one of Trump’s frequent targets. In response to Trump’s comments, she stated, “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also defended the Somali community, stating, “They have started businesses and created jobs. To villainize an entire group is ridiculous under any circumstances.”

Recent political rhetoric has fueled fear among Somali families, particularly with Trump suggesting the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for those from Somalia. Experts argue that such a move would disproportionately impact Minnesota’s Somali citizens, many of whom rely on TPS due to the ongoing conflict in their homeland.

While political tensions rise, community leaders emphasize their commitment to civic engagement and contributions to society. Yusuf expressed determination, saying, “We are serving the community, we are serving the state.” The Somali American population continues to grow in Minnesota, maintaining strong roots and contributions despite the challenges they face.