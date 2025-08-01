Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Johnny Juzang to One-Year Deal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed free agent guard Johnny Juzang to a one-year contract, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania. The details of the deal remain unclear, but reports suggest it is likely a minimum-salary contract with no guarantee.

Juzang, 24, will compete for a spot on the Timberwolves’ roster during training camp. He previously played three seasons with the Utah Jazz after going undrafted in 2022. During his time in Utah, Juzang appeared in 102 games, averaging 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Juzang is recognized for his three-point shooting ability, recording a career shooting percentage of 36.3% from beyond the arc. In his most recent season, he started 18 games and averaged nearly 20 minutes per game. His performance included shooting 37.6% from the three-point line.

The Timberwolves now have a total of 16 players on their offseason roster after signing Juzang. Last season, the Timberwolves demonstrated competitive potential, and adding Juzang could enhance their offensive strategies. With a focus on improving floor spacing, Juzang’s addition could prove valuable.

This signing also continues a trend of the Timberwolves adding former Jazz players, including all-stars and defensive stars, as they look to build a solid team for the upcoming season.