Minnesota Twins Release Catcher Derek Bender Amid Allegations of Tipping Pitches

Derek Bender’s brief career with the Minnesota Twins has come to an abrupt end, reportedly due to allegations of tipping pitches to opposing hitters. The incident is said to have occurred during the second game of a doubleheader on September 6, between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Bender, a sixth-round draft pick in July by the Twins, reportedly informed several opposing batters about forthcoming pitches, leading to allegations of unsportsmanlike conduct. The disclosure was made following Fort Myers’ 6-0 loss in that game, which contributed to their elimination from playoff contention in the Florida State League. According to sources, Bender had expressed a desire for the season to conclude before the alleged incident.

Derek Bender was drafted by the Twins following an impressive college career at Coastal Carolina, where he recorded a .326 batting average with 32 home runs and 153 RBIs over 144 games. Despite his promising track record, his time with the Twins lasted just over a month. During his stint with Fort Myers, he batted .200 and collected two home runs in 19 games.

Payton Eeles, a player with the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints, and a former teammate of Bender’s at Coastal Carolina, spoke out in his defense. Eeles described Bender as a committed player who was instrumental to the success of their team, acknowledging the mistake but emphasizing his support for Bender.

An official announcement regarding Bender’s release has yet to be made public by the Twins organization. The club has declined further comment on the situation following an internal investigation confirming the reports.