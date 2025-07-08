Minnesota United Faces Chicago Fire in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal

ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota United FC will square off against Chicago Fire FC in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday at Allianz Field, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The match marks a critical moment for both clubs as they aim for a place in the semifinals. Minnesota United is looking to return to the final for the first time since 2019, having defeated Louisville City and St. Louis City in earlier rounds of the tournament.

Chicago Fire, with a rich history in the Open Cup, counts four championships among its achievements but has not reached the final since 2011. This represents only the Fire’s second quarterfinal appearance since 2018.

Fans can anticipate a post-game fireworks show, adding to the excitement of the evening. The event is crucial for Minnesota as they seek their first silverware since joining Major League Soccer in 2017.

After defeating St. Louis City in the last round, Minnesota United is riding high on a wave of recent success. Chicago reached this stage following victories over Detroit City and the New England Revolution.

“We have a really good chance of making a good first of it and we probably have the best conditions we could possibly have,” said Minnesota head coach Eric Ramsay.

Kayne Rizvanovich, who was signed to a Short-Term Agreement, will be available as a goalkeeper for Minnesota. The 17-year-old has demonstrated potential, previously earning call-ups to the U.S. U18 squad and contributing to recent successes.

Weather conditions are expected to be pleasant, around 80 degrees, making it a perfect evening for soccer.

As the stakes heighten, both teams are determined to move forward in their quest for glory in one of America’s oldest soccer tournaments.