Minnesota United FC Faces Atlético de San Luis in Crucial Leagues Cup Match

Saint Paul, Minnesota – Minnesota United FC will host Atlético de San Luis at Allianz Field on Wednesday night, seeking to secure a spot in the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CDT, following the Lawn Layover pregame festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Loons come into the match with confidence after an exciting 3-3 draw against Liga MX’s Club América, where they narrowly lost in a shootout that extended to eight penalty kicks. Currently, Minnesota sits fourth in the MLS standings with four points. A win against the San Luis squad, who has had a challenging tournament so far, is crucial for their advancement.

On the other side, Atlético de San Luis has struggled, with only two points from their prior matches. They lost 4-0 to the Portland Timbers and drew with Real Salt Lake, securing an extra point in the penalty shootout. San Luis, positioned thirteenth in Liga MX, faces a daunting challenge, as they must win against the Loons to keep their hopes alive.

“We’re focused on our performance,” said Minnesota’s head coach Eric Ramsay. “If we play at our best, we can compete against anyone in this tournament.” After a strong showing against Querétaro, the Loons look to build on that momentum.

The game presents a crucial moment for both teams, with Minnesota needing a decisive victory to enhance their goal differential and secure a quarterfinal berth. Meanwhile, San Luis aims to end Phase One on a high note.

The pregame Lawn Layover will include food, games, and a performance by DJ Cristian Baca and salsa band Malamanya, creating an electric atmosphere for fans before the match.

With both teams having a lot on the line, fans can expect an intense showdown at Allianz Field. This crucial game could set the stage for Minnesota’s aspirations for silverware, making the stakes high for both squads.