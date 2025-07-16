Minnesota United Prepare for Challenge Against LAFC on Wednesday Night

Minnesota, USA — Minnesota United FC (MNUFC) will face off against Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on Wednesday at Allianz Field at 7:30 p.m., just days after a commanding 4-1 victory over San Jose. The match is poised to showcase the resurgence of MNUFC, who enter the game sitting second in the Western Conference.

After advancing to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, MNUFC aims to extend their winning momentum against LAFC, a team currently experiencing mixed results. Players Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah, who are leading the attack, have contributed significantly to the team’s recent success, propelling them just two points behind San Diego.

LAFC has had their challenges, especially after their early season victory over MNUFC. All-Star Denis Bouanga continues to be a key figure for LAFC, leading with ten goals this season. The California side hopes to leverage their recent performances to gain crucial points as they fight for playoff positioning.

This particular matchup will mark the first time MNUFC dons their new alternative jersey, which pays tribute to the Minnesota Kicks from the 1970s. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special pregame event, including games and giveaways, starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Great Lawn.

Head coach Eric Ramsay highlighted the importance of maintaining consistency and suggested that while the last game against San Jose was solid, his team must aim for a cleaner performance defensively. Ramsay recognized the potential risks of conceding unnecessary goals as they continue their pursuit of playoff contention.

As excitement builds for the match, fans are preparing for a night of entertainment and soccer as MNUFC seeks to maintain their strong position in the Western Conference.