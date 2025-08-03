Minnesota United Prepares for Clash with Club América in Leagues Cup

HOUSTON, Texas—Minnesota United FC faces a challenging battle against Club América this weekend in the Leagues Cup. The match follows the Loons’ impressive 4-1 victory over Querétaro, a game that showcased their offensive prowess.

Club América, known as Las Águilas and one of the most successful teams in Liga MX history, boasts numerous titles, including 16 league championships. Formed in 1916, the club has defined success in North American soccer.

The upcoming match will take place at Shell Energy Stadium, which puts both teams on neutral ground. Despite this neutrality, América’s large fanbase, estimated at nearly 50 million, is expected to dominate the stadium, giving the Loons a unique challenge to overcome.

Both clubs approach this game in contrasting states. Club América seeks redemption after recent losses, while Minnesota United is enjoying what could be their best season to date. This encounter represents a significant opportunity for the Loons to test their mettle against one of the top clubs in the region.

Player Bongi, who scored against Querétaro, has become a key figure in this tournament, increasing his total to eight goals in Leagues Cup history. His performance will be crucial as the Loons look to maintain momentum against América.

The match highlights not just a rivalry but also showcases the evolution of Minnesota United as they look to make their mark on the international stage.