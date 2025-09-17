Minnesota United Upsets San Diego FC in Thrilling 1-3 Victory

San Diego, California — Minnesota United FC made a significant statement on Saturday night by defeating San Diego FC, the top team in the Western Conference, with a score of 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium. This thrilling match highlighted the Loons’ potential as serious contenders this season.

Both teams changed their lineups from their previous encounter, bringing new energy to the match. Minnesota welcomed back Dayne St. Clair in goal, while San Diego featured notable additions like Hirving Lozano and Amahl Pellegrino.

The opening minutes were dominated by San Diego, testing Minnesota’s defense with dynamic play. Despite pressing hard, the hosts could not find the back of the net in the first half, thanks in large part to St. Clair, who recorded several crucial saves.

Both teams went into halftime scoreless, but the momentum shifted as Minnesota began to attack in the second half. Their patience paid off just past the 70th minute, when Anthony Markanich scored off a corner, giving Minnesota the lead. Joaquín Pereyra provided an assist, marking his 15th of the season.

Only three minutes later, Carlos Harvey doubled Minnesota’s lead with a superb shot, showcasing the effectiveness of the team’s substitutions.

As if that wasn’t enough, in stoppage time, Nectarios Triantis, making his MLS debut, scored from near midfield, sealing a spectacular victory for the Loons.

San Diego managed to put one goal on the board, but St. Clair’s impressive 11-save performance ensured Minnesota’s dominance. Head Coach Eric Ramsay praised his team’s effort and their ability to weather San Diego’s attacks.

This win places Minnesota United just two points shy of San Diego and three points behind Philadelphia in the Supporters’ Shield race. Fans can look forward to an exciting finish as the season progresses, with the next challenge being a U.S. Open Cup semifinal against Austin FC this Wednesday.