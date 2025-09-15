Minnesota Vikings Start Season Without Star Receiver Jordan Addison

Minnesota, MN

The Minnesota Vikings will begin their 2025 NFL season missing a key offensive player. Wide receiver Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games due to a violation of the league’s Substance Abuse Policy.

Addison’s suspension stems from a July 2024 incident where he was found asleep behind the wheel of a car near Los Angeles International Airport. He later pleaded no contest to a charge of ‘wet reckless,’ a lesser charge addressing reckless driving influenced by alcohol or drugs.

The league’s policy mandates a three-game suspension for first-time offenders found guilty of substance violations, without a chance for appeal. Addison will miss the Vikings’ matchups against the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks. He is eligible to return in Week 4 for a game against the New Orleans Saints in Dublin, Ireland.

This absence is significant for the Vikings, who won 14 games last season but are starting a new quarterback, former first-round pick McCarthy. He will rely heavily on star receiver Justin Jefferson and veteran Adam Thielen, who recently returned to the Vikings after a stint with the Carolina Panthers.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed confidence in the remaining receivers, stating, “We have depth and guys ready to step up. Our focus is on the team’s chemistry, especially as we begin this new chapter with McCarthy at the helm.”

Addison’s absence raises questions about the offense’s early-season performance and how quickly McCarthy can build rapport with his teammates. In 2024, Addison completed his breakout season with 875 yards and nine touchdowns, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

As the Vikings prepare for their opener, the dynamics of their offense will be tested. Fans and analysts alike are keen on how Jefferson and Thielen will manage their targets without Addison on the field.

Despite the initial challenges, Minnesota is optimistic that Addison’s return will revive their playoff hopes as they navigate a competitive NFC landscape.