Minnesota Wild Arena to be Renamed Grand Casino Arena

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild will debut their new name for the home arena as Xcel Energy Center transitions to Grand Casino Arena starting September 3, 2025. This change marks the first name change in the Wild’s franchise history during their 25th anniversary season.

On Monday, the Wild announced a 14-year partnership with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, the owners of Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley. Wild CEO Matt Majka expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We love the fact that Grand Casino is local and has been part of our community for decades.”

The renaming process will begin with the installation of new exterior signage and a new website to reflect the rebranding. The arena’s first event as Grand Casino Arena will be a concert by Jason Aldean on September 6.

Xcel Energy had held the naming rights since 2000 and will continue to support the Wild through sponsorships and community grants. “Xcel Energy will continue to be a very significant partner,” Majka added, highlighting a recent renewal of their long-term corporate partnership.

The new naming rights deal will enhance Grand Casino’s visibility at the venue, as stated by Majka, who described it as “our largest and most pervasive sponsorship.”

Craig Leipold, principal investor in Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, commented on the agreement, saying, “Grand Casino Arena will serve as the anchor of a dynamic entertainment district that transforms downtown Saint Paul.”

Ronda Weizenegger, CEO of Grand Casino, emphasized the partnership’s significance for both entities, noting, “This is more than a name change – it’s a signal of where we’re headed as a business.”

As part of the transition, all arena signage will be updated to reflect the new name before the 2025-26 NHL season begins.