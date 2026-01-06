Minnesota Wild Face Kings After Last Night’s Victory

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Minnesota Wild are back on the ice tonight to battle the Los Angeles Kings after a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks last night. The game is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.

The Wild currently hold a record of 25 wins, 10 losses, and 7 overtime losses this season, placing them third in the Western Conference. In contrast, the Kings sit ninth with a record of 16-14-9.

These two teams previously faced off in the 2025-26 season, with the Wild securing victory in their opener 4-3 during a shootout. Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko led the team with two assists, and center Marco Rossi scored the decisive shootout goal.

In addition to last night’s results, several roster changes have occurred for Minnesota. Cameron Butler was assigned to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, while Boris Katchouk was acquired from Tampa Bay, marking an active week ahead of the matchup.

Tonight’s game features two teams with varying performances on special teams. Minnesota enjoys a power play success rate of 22.6%, compared to LA’s 15.7%. On the penalty kill, the Kings slightly edge out the Wild, with a success rate of 77.9% against 76.8%.

The Kings’ forward Adrian Kempe and Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov are players to watch as both are significant contributors to their respective teams’ offenses. Kaprizov has been on fire lately, making him a crucial player for the Wild tonight.

Looking ahead, this matchup is critical for playoff positioning as the season progresses. Minnesota aims to continue their winning streak, clinching a further foothold in the Western Conference standings.

As both teams prepare, excitement builds for fans looking forward to an intense hockey battle tonight at Crypto.com Arena.